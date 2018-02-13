Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife 2018

Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife was held at the Westin Jekyll Island on February 8-11. The weekend of events artfully combined renowned beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best chefs and local culinary superstars, with a chance to experience coastal wildlife up-close. Attendees sipped and savored great whiskey, spirits, wine, beer and culinary tastings—all oceanfront with music and a relaxed island vibe.

Funds raised benefit programs of the Jekyll Island Foundation, which had research and education experts on-hand Friday and Saturday, showcasing some fun, interactive programs with coastal wildlife, from sea turtles to alligators.