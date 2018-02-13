Top Menu

Main Menu

Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife 2018

Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife 2018

Party Pics

Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife was held at the Westin Jekyll Island on February 8-11. The weekend of events artfully combined renowned beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best chefs and local culinary superstars, with a chance to experience coastal wildlife up-close. Attendees sipped and savored great whiskey, spirits, wine, beer and culinary tastings—all oceanfront with music and a relaxed island vibe.

Funds raised benefit programs of the Jekyll Island Foundation, which had research and education experts on-hand Friday and Saturday, showcasing some fun, interactive programs with coastal wildlife, from sea turtles to alligators.

Previous Story

Jacksonville Family Foodie Fare

Next Story

Friday Musicale Vintage USO Stars and Stripes Dinner and ...

Related articles

© Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.