Jacksonville River Taxi Sunset Cruise

All Aboard

Take in Downtown from the water on a River Jam Sunset Cruise. “The River Taxi is more than a taxi, and it should be more than a taxi. People were looking for more of an experience on the water, over a means to just get from here to there, so what we’re trying to do is create something different to keep people downtown longer by doing something meaningful,” says River Taxi's Heather Surface. She suggests taking a sunset cruise before heading off to dinner or prior to catching a show at one of the venues nearby.

Every Saturday, 30 minutes before sunset, the cruise departs from Friendship Park by MOSH. During the excursion guests are treated to two drinks from Bold City Brewery and live music from a local artist—Darren Ronan will be aboard February 17 and Mere Woodard the 24th. Keep an eye out for other musicians performing on upcoming dates—it’s someone different each week.

The tour will make a stop at the Landing, where guests can also board, and will then continue west with the setting sun and go under the Railroad Bridge and into Riverside and Brooklyn.

“It provides an inexpensive, easy way for anyone to enjoy the water and see Downtown at night by boat, which is one of the prettiest vistas around,” says Surface.

Guests can bring small coolers with snacks and additional drinks and just sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.