Jacksonville Family Foodie Fare

Eat Up!

Jacksonville Moms Blog and Jacksonville Magazine are teaming up to host the third annual Family Foodie Fare.

Restaurants from around town—The Bearded Pig, Black Sheep, The Bread and Board, Kathy’s Table, Trasca & Co. Eatery, B Street Eats and Roy’s Restaurant—will be at the Engine 15 biergarten Downtown dishing up their best adult and kid food pairing in hopes of being named the winner.

Beyond the generous food portions there are plenty of activities to keep foodies of all ages entertained such as painting with Creative Grain Studio and jumbo yard games with JAX Play Day. Tickets include food from all participants and access to all activities. For the older foodies in attendance there will be beer available for purchase from Engine 15. Tickets $30. February 25, 12:30-2:30 PM.