Blue Jay Listening Room February Lineup

Face the Music

Have you ever been at the concert of an artist you love, but can’t concentrate on your favorite song—that rare one they almost never play, but happen to break out tonight—because the drunk person next to you is screaming and taking selfies with their flash on? Or have you gone to a bar to hear a band you like play, but they end up playing covers all night when you were really hoping to catch some tunes from their latest album? For those who want to hear the music, the musician and listen to their stories and inspirations there’s Blue Jay Listening Room —one of Jacksonville's most intimate music venues.

The exclusivity is apparent by the fact that there's no sign—so make sure you know where you’re going. It's above Casa Maria Mexican restaurant, across the street from Bold Bean out at the Beach. Blue Jay has a busy agenda in February, so grab a beer or a glass of wine, settle into one of the few chairs nestled next to the stage and really get a chance to hear some talent.

The Lineup

Fort Defiance is an Americana duo from Nashville, Tennessee, hailed for their honest songwriting, timeless harmonies, and high-energy stage performance.

Salt and Pine is an acoustic folk/pop/rock/Americana band born out of St. Augustine as a result of likeminded musical humans coming together over a shared love of acoustic music.

Ample Angst formed in 2017 as an Americana collaboration of local vocalist and Alhambra theater performer Olivia Chernyshev, UNF violinist Joseph Henderson, songwriter/guitarist Mike Bernos, New York-based singer-songwriter Morley and bassist/vocalist Cyrus Quaranta.

Underdog Improv is the newest comedy team in Jax. They will be performing The $#*! Show: 50 percent sketch, 50 percent improv, 100 percent chaos.

Moors and McCumber are singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who perfectly complement each other’s strengths.

Progressive bluegrass multi-instrumentalist Billy Gilmore plays everything from a five-string banjo and mandolin to keyboards and percussion.

Sugar Lime Blue’s style of blues infused rock covers everything from an ever expanding list of original material to far reaching covers.

Dirty Cello plays a wide variety of music from down-home blues with a wailing cello to virtuosic, stomping bluegrass.

From the swampy farmlands and beach towns of coastal North Carolina Lipbone Redding was steeped in the musical tradition of soul, boogie and blues. Redding has a singular vocal instrumental style—he plays guitar and produces all of the instrument sounds while simultaneously singing and storytelling.

After spending much of the past year touring with the band Southern Hospitality, Damon Fowler is back with his third solo project for Blind Pig Records, Sounds of Home.