Are you up to the task?

// by Ally Sorrells

Nothing ruins a day more than coming home to a dirty house. To make everyday life a little easier, services like TaskRabbit provides on-demand labor through its app, now available in Jax. Customers simply create an account on the app and pick a task they need completed (hanging a picture, mowing the lawn, etc.). Then, they’re matched with a list of “Taskers,” local contractors who bring their skills to your doorstep. Think of it as Uber but for odd jobs, and the company background checks each Tasker so you don’t have to.