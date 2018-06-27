Secret Supper Club is an exclusive dining series gathering Jacksonville’s talented chefs and curious foodies alike to celebrate the city’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Featuring a multi-course tasting menu and drink pairing, fused with elements of mystery and excitement, Secret Suppers are true one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

Our first dinner took place September 2017 at Rue Saint-Marc. Guests started on the patio and were served a Dahlia Blossom cocktail. Much to the surprise of everyone in attendance, Napoleon Bonaparte arrived on horseback to kick off the evening with a champagne toast in honor of the night's theme, French empire cuisine.

One of our most popular events featured a trio of "Best in Jax" winners in May 2018. Manifest Distilling, Happy Grilled Cheese and Good Dough partnered for a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Guests were treated to a welcome cocktail, tomato soup shooters, a plethora of grilled cheese creations and an assortment of fresh (and creative!) doughnuts like Cookie Monster and Birthday Cake.

Since then, Secret Suppers have taken place at Gilbert's Social, Craft Pizza Co., Bellwether, Intuition Ale Works with Mama's Food Truck, Blue Bamboo, Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails, Cummer Cafe, and soon-to-be at Taverna and Candy Apple Cafe + Cocktails.

Secret Suppers are reserved for a limited number of attendees, 50 guests max. These events do sell out well in advanced, sometimes within days. To receive notification when the next Secret Suppers are announced, sign up for our newsletters and keep an eye out on Jacksonville Magazine social media channels.

FAQs

How can I attend?

Simply purchase tickets to any Secret Supper you wish to attend. We'll host a new one every month. You will receive a confirmation email including all the details of the evening’s gathering. Well, not every detail. Each Supper Club gathering also includes a surprise or two, special additions that will ensure that no two events are the same.

Can anyone attend?

Tickets are available to the public, but all diners must be 21 years of age or older. And a maximum of only 50 seats will be made available to each event. We anticipate most will sell out in short order.

What does my ticket include?

Secret Suppers are individually ticketed, with each ticket including a multi-course meal, drink pairing, tax and gratuity. Additional libations (cocktails, beer or wine) may be available for purchase, depending on the location and the host's desire. Also, while the gratuity is including in the ticket fee tipping your servers extra is encouraged if you believe you received exceptional service. Please keep in mind the "secret" theme of the dinner series. The point is diners won't know exactly what is being served or what surprises may await.

What is the refund policy?

All ticket sales are final and we cannot offer refunds. If a diner can’t attend, we will allow a ticket to be transferred to another individual.

Do I need to bring a confirmation or ticket to an event?

You can but it’s not necessary. Check in with the host under the name of the ticket purchaser and/or guest list.

Do you accommodate dietary restrictions?

If you have dietary concerns, please contact us at least three days prior to the event. Our host chef will determine whether or not a request can be accommodated. Due to the nature of the event, meal substitutions will not be granted on-site without prior notice. Vegetarian/vegan substitutes will not be offered for non-vegan courses and/or dinners. In addition, those with serious food allergies should not attend--if only to be absolutely safe. (Don't worry. We'll host some vegan dinner/options soon. Stay tuned!)

Questions?

Email Jacksonville Magazine’s event coordinator Mandy Niesen at Mandy@jacksonvillemag.com.