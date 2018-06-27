What's new at Orlando theme parks

//by Stephanie Wolff

Central Florida theme parks continually up the ante, whether it’s renovating existing sections or unveiling all-new rides and shows. This summer, Disney, Universal and SeaWorld are all opening new attractions, just in time for family vacation season.

Walt Disney World: Disney is in the process of revamping all of its Florida theme parks in anticipation of its 50th anniversary in 2021. Their newest addition, Toy Story Land, made its debut at Hollywood Studios on June 30. Park-goers can ride on Slinky’s back in the new Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and have a chance to get chosen by the claw (cue unison alien voice) in the Alien Swirling Saucers. A Rootin’, Tootin’ Good Time takes riders through a gallery of carnival games: Knock down barnyard animals with Hamm and Buttercup, throw darts at balloons with Rex and toss baseballs to break plates with the green army men.

Universal Studios: The new “Cinematic Celebration” nighttime lagoon show premiered last month at Universal Studios Orlando. The show combines an all-new storyline with full panoramic water screens accented by additional multi-layer water screens and pyrotechnics. The presentation has more than a hundred dancing fountains to help portray epic movie scenes and characters, including the mischievous minions from Despicable Me and a flurry of spells from Harry Potter.

SeaWorld: Infinity Falls was inspired by the rivers within the South American rainforests and features the world’s tallest river rapid drop. More than just a family raft ride, Infinity Falls is the centerpiece for a new rainforest interactive exhibit, where encounters with animals native to South America complete the experience. Aquatica, SeaWorld’s water park, opened a 60-foot-tall raft ride this summer. Riders swirl in a giant sphere and drop onto a halfpipe that resembles the shape of a manta ray before splashing through a magically lit tunnel. This one’s BYOB—bring your own bathing suit.