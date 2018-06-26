Jacksonville Magazine’s Explorers Club

Launched in the spring of 2018, the Jacksonville Magazine Explorers Club was created for the adventurous Northeast Floridian, local residents who enjoy venturing out and experiencing some amazing spaces not far from home. Not a “club” in the sense that we host regular meetings or get together to make crafts (though, there’s nothing wrong with doing that), the Explorers Club was set up to stage an ongoing series of ticketed group excursions to unusual destinations across the region.

Jekyll Island For example, our first outing took us to. There, we were treated to an exclusive tour of three of the island’s Gilded Age “cottages,” historic mansions once owned by titans of industry. The restored homes are open for public viewing, but the Explorers Club received rare access to parts of the houses that are off-limits, including the attic spaces and storage rooms rarely open to anyone. And, to make the afternoon even more fun, guests enjoyed cocktails and appetizers at each stop, as well as a private reception and art gallery tour to close out the day. If you love old homes, you would have loved this excursion.

The next Explorers Club gathering took place at White Oak Conservation , a private 10,000-acre wildlife refuge and research center located about 30 miles north of Jacksonville. White Oak is internationally recognized as a crucial resource for endangered animals such as cheetahs and rhinos, yet very few Northeast Floridians have ever been inside its gates. Explorers Club guests were treated to a private guided tour including stops for ice cold craft beers and tasty eats and the chance to hand-feed giraffes. It was truly an amazing day, one that we branded “Crafts & Giraffes.”

Explorers Club outings are reserved for a limited number of guests, with the group size determined by the destination and planned activities. Most range in the 40- to 60-person limit, with prices costing between $50 and $150—again, depending on the destination and variables such as food and libations. To receive notification when the next Explorers Club outings are announced, sign up for our newsletters and keep an eye out on Jacksonville Magazine social media channels.