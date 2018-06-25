The cheesiest items on Jax menus

An Homage To Fromage

There’s an ancient legend about an Arabian merchant who put some milk in a pouch made from a sheep’s stomach and set out on a journey across the desert. That night, he found that the rennet in the pouch’s lining and the heat of the sun had caused the milk to separate into curd and whey. The whey satisfied his thirst, and the curd satisfied his hunger.

The tale is as good as any to explain the beginnings of cheese. Cheesemaking predates recorded history, and there is no conclusive evidence as to where it originated. Shards of pottery found in Central Europe dating to 6000 BCE are thought to be cheese strainers. As early as 6000 years ago, dairies existed in the Sahara. Cheese dated to 1615 BCE has been found buried with Chinese mummies. And legend has it the very first plate of nachos was served in Mexico in 1943.

No matter. It’s perhaps a better tale that we have this near-universal cultural touchstone—a food which people from every civilization can agree on.

“It’s one of those things that everyone loves,” says Daniel Barrow, kitchen manager at Carmine’s Pie House. “It just complements almost every food.’” No argument here.

He’s right. Cheese is divine with wine. Neither nachos nor pizza is complete without it. Dip your veggies in it. Drench your burger with it. Bread it and sizzle it in a fryer. Sit out a plate of it at your next party. Add a little sugar and make a cheesecake. You can’t go wrong.

To properly pay homage to the humble curd, we tried a slice of cheesy items from around Jacksonville, originating in cultures near and far. While we were there, we asked the purveyors some hard-hitting questions—such as, “Could you survive without cheese?” The resounding answer: No.

Queso Fundido TacoLu For this dish, Chihuahua cheese from the Mexican region of the same name is melted in a pan with garlic and mushrooms. Chorizo can be added, too. The best way to consume it, according to TacoLu owner Don Nicol, is to tear off a bit of a tortilla the queso is served with and then pinch it out. “People are really missing the boat if they don’t do the fundido,” he says. “Queso is easy. Kids love it. Fundido is a little more complicated. More sophisticated.” ••• ••• Seafood Mac n’ Cheese Celestia’s Coastal Cuisine Celestia Mobley was the chef at The Potter’s House for more than two decades, where her macaroni is beloved. “When I developed my mac ’n cheese, one of the main things I wanted it to be was cheesy cheesy,” she says. “I’ve had a couple people over my 20 years at The Potter’s House say, ‘There’s too much cheese in this.’ But I’m just like, ‘Okay. One out of a million.’” When she opened Celestia’s Coastal Cuisine, Mobley tweaked the recipe a bit, adding crab meat and shrimp to the base of mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and one secret ingredient. She also swapped the elbow noodles for shells—it’s more seafood-y that way, she says.

“I could survive without cheese,

but it would be an awful existence.”

Don Nicol

Beer Cheese Soup European Street Cafe Throughout the day, as cheese is sliced and shredded in the bustling European Street kitchen, whatever’s left is tossed into the eatery’s signature soup. Gouda, pepper Jack, muenster, Swiss… whatever. “It’s never the same,” says Billy Speckman, director of marketing. Oktoberfest beer, green and red peppers, some imitation ham complete the hearty, creamy experience. ••• Saganaki Athens Cafe Saganaki originated at a restaurant called The Parthenon in Chicago’s Greektown. It’s just kasseri cheese fried in a little pan and served with a table-side flaming flourish. Kasseri is a medium-hard, pale yellow Greek cheese made from unpasteurized sheep’s milk with a little, if any, goat's milk mixed in. That we know. The good people at Athens Cafe wouldn’t tell us the secret to lighting it up like the Fourth of July, though. “Everybody else has a little flame,” says managing partner Milton Mavros. “It’s the way we prepare it.”

“Being raised Greek, there’s always cheese on the table.

I think living without it would be difficult.”

Milton Mavros

Chicago Stuffed Pizza Pie Carmine’s Pie House There are several types of Chicago pizza, and if you ask different Chicagoans you’ll get different answers as to which is the correct one. Carmine’s version is a deep dish pie with a layer of dough on top as well as below, and cheese and toppings stuffed inside. The cheese is an exceptionally ooey-gooey blend of whole-milk and part-skim mozzarella. “It has a little higher sodium content as well,” says kitchen manager Daniel Barrow. “I think that helps with the addictive factor.” Il Pero Martini Azurea at One Ocean Grey Goose La Poire pear-infused vodka and St. Germain elderflower liqueur are garnished with a sliver of pear and shaved Parmesan to make this distinct drink. “We take a fresh chunk of Parmesan and the bartender shaves it into each cocktail,” says Stephen Wittman, Azurea’s director of food and beverage. “It adds some of that salty and earthy flavor.” •••

“Cheese is like pizza. It will never let you down.”

Daniel Barrow

