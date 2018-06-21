Where to catch 4th of July Fireworks in Jax

Hot dogs and hamburgers are great, but 4th of July just isn’t complete without the fireworks. We rounded up some of the best places to catch fireworks on Independence Day in the Jacksonville area. Ja cksonville Fireworks, fireworks Jacksonville , Jax fireworks

Downtown Jacksonville

This annual 4 th of July Fireworks Celebration includes fireworks launched from the St. Johns River, which can be viewed from the riverbanks on both the north and south. While the fireworks officially begin at 9:45 PM, food and drinks, live music and family-friendly activities will be available at the Jacksonville Landing beginning at 5 PM. Other good viewing spots Downtown are at MOSH’s Friendship Fountain and the rooftop of Intuition Ale Works.

Riverside Arts Market

The Riverside Arts Market will host its annual Independence Day Party and Downtown Fireworks Viewing beneath the Fuller Warren Bridge. The night also includes food vendors, music and family-friendly activities. 6-10 PM.

Jacksonville Beach

Fireworks will be launched from the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier at 9 PM. It’s easy to catch the display from any spot on the beach or even at one of the handful of beachside restaurants or bars in the area (though seats are sure to fill up quickly).

Matanzas Bay

The draw at the Independence Day celebration at the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine is a 20-minute fireworks display in sync with a soundtrack of patriotic music. The All Star Orchestra, a popular local band, will play beyond the fireworks, performing a two-hour show starting at 6 PM. The fireworks begin at 9:30 PM.

Fernandina Beach

Downtown Fernandina Beach hosts its annual fireworks display at 9:30 PM complete with music, vendors, games and more. The festivities begin at 6 PM.

Orange Park