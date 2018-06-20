Tommy Bahama is more than just a coastal outfitter

//by Reggie Jolly

Tommy Bahama is probably best-known for outfitting dads (and hip grandfathers) across America. But the outfitter also operates a chain of restaurants dishing up coastal Southern cuisine. Now, the Hawaiian shirt-purveyor is enticing home cooks to create dishes of their own, with a new cookbook, Flavors of the Southern Coast. Old fashioned Southern cooking, it’s not, though the book does offer plenty of spins on classic dishes. Case in point: Shrimp and andouille with cheese grits, and sweet potato pie with bourbon whipped cream. And at $40, the tome is cheaper than one of the brand’s famous shirts.