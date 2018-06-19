Safer, cooler fireplaces that don’t require a flue, gas, chimney or electricity

Fireplaces and fire pits serve as gathering spots for friends and family to sit around, share a few drinks, some laughs and roast marshmallows—unless you live in Florida and then you don’t want to go near sources of heat most months. HearthCabinet has created a safer, cooler fireplace that doesn’t require a flue, gas, chimney or electricity—meaning they can be installed and enjoyed pretty much anywhere. These ventless fireplaces are fueled by alcohol-gel cartridges that burn for about two hours, like a log, without heating up the room. The one downside: they’re not recommended for marshmallows.