This summer, the St. Augustine Music Festival is celebrating 12 years of free classical concerts. Performances will take place over two weekends, June 21-23 and 28-30, at the historic St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica. Musicians include returning violinist Nigel Armstrong, cellist Andres Diaz, members of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and many more. Doors open at 7 PM.

6.21 Violin Virtuosity

Nigel Armstrong, Violin

Overture for Strings in C Minor – Franz Schubert

Rondo in A Major for Violin – Franz Schubert

Caprice Viennois for Violin and Orchestra – Fritz Kreisler

String Quartet “Death and the Maiden” – Franz Schubert

6.22 Music for Brass and Organ  

To be announced

6.23 Russians and Romantics

String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108 – Dmitri Shostakovich

Sextet from Capriccio Op. 85 – Richard Strauss

String Sextet in D Minor, “Souvenir de Florence” Op. 70 – Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

6.28 Mozart and A Menagerie

Wendy Chen and Ileana Fernandez, Pianos

Piano Concerto No. 10 in E-flat for Two Pianos, K. 365 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Carnival of the Animal – Camille Saint-Saens

6.29 Twentieth-Century Sentiments

Andres Diaz, Cello

Fancy on a Bach Air – John Corigliano

Cello Sonata – Op. 19 – Sergei Rachmaninoff

Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57 – Dmitri Shostakovich

6.30 Lyrical Suits and Haydn Treats

Andres Diaz, Cello

Capricol Suits – Peter Warlock

Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major, Hob VII:2 – Joseph Haydn

Idyll Suite for String Orchestra – Leos Janacek

Symphony No. 64 in A Major, Hob I:64 “Tempora Mutantur” – Joseph Haydn

