This summer, the St. Augustine Music Festival is celebrating 12 years of free classical concerts. Performances will take place over two weekends, June 21-23 and 28-30, at the historic St. Augustine Cathedral Basilica. Musicians include returning violinist Nigel Armstrong, cellist Andres Diaz, members of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and many more. Doors open at 7 PM.
6.21 Violin Virtuosity
Nigel Armstrong, Violin
Overture for Strings in C Minor – Franz Schubert
Rondo in A Major for Violin – Franz Schubert
Caprice Viennois for Violin and Orchestra – Fritz Kreisler
String Quartet “Death and the Maiden” – Franz Schubert
6.22 Music for Brass and Organ
To be announced
6.23 Russians and Romantics
String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108 – Dmitri Shostakovich
Sextet from Capriccio Op. 85 – Richard Strauss
String Sextet in D Minor, “Souvenir de Florence” Op. 70 – Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
6.28 Mozart and A Menagerie
Wendy Chen and Ileana Fernandez, Pianos
Piano Concerto No. 10 in E-flat for Two Pianos, K. 365 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Carnival of the Animal – Camille Saint-Saens
6.29 Twentieth-Century Sentiments
Andres Diaz, Cello
Fancy on a Bach Air – John Corigliano
Cello Sonata – Op. 19 – Sergei Rachmaninoff
Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57 – Dmitri Shostakovich
6.30 Lyrical Suits and Haydn Treats
Andres Diaz, Cello
Capricol Suits – Peter Warlock
Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major, Hob VII:2 – Joseph Haydn
Idyll Suite for String Orchestra – Leos Janacek
Symphony No. 64 in A Major, Hob I:64 “Tempora Mutantur” – Joseph Haydn