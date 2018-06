•••

Paraffin wax seems harmless enough. Though, when burned, it releases toxic carcinogens. However, there are other options—locally made ones, at that. Grumpshine Candles crafts their products with non-toxic ingredients like essential oils, coconut wax, and phthalate-free fragrances. The Bold City variety ($26) is scented with orange, honeysuckle and sea salt.