Memory Serves at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice is a stark reminder of one of the more shameful chapters in our nation’s history—and one that’s worth a visit for Americans of all backgrounds. The museum, located in Montgomery, Alabama, is the nation's first memorial dedicated to the legacy of the enslaved, people terrorized by lynching, and African Americans humiliated by racial segregation. Visitors are confronted with a sobering view of 800 rectangular slabs inscribed with the names of more than 4,000 people who lost their lives to lynchings between 1877 and 1950. Each of the 800 slabs stands for the U.S. counties where researchers uncovered lynchings—sadly, Duval is among them.