Manifest has crafted their own fernet

Fernet, an amaro (Italian for bitter), has held popularity in places like Italy and Argentina for years, but only recently surfaced as a trend in the U.S. The dark, earthy spirit is a digestif with a myth of medical properties—many claim it doesn't cause hangovers and, on the contrary, calms the stomach. It’s nicknamed the “bartenders handshake” as it has become a common shift drink or complimentary shot handed to friends.

Manifest Distilling has crafted their own variety, Fernet Manifesto ($28), following traditional methods but personalizing the recipe using local herbs and botanicals. Bottles of Fernet Manifesto are now available in the Downtown distillery.