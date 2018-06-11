What to do with rotten fruits and vegetables

•••

•••

by Reggie Jolly

Locally based gardening service Apple Rabbit Compost is enriching the community, and the soil, with the rotten fruits and vegetables hidden at the bottom of refrigerators throughout Jacksonville. The company collects (and delivers) unwanted food scraps in the Riverside area, offering two monthly subscription services: weekly pick-up and weekly drop-off. Both options begin with a starter kit of a five-gallon bucket with lid, as well as a magnet of what should and should not be composted. For $25, Apple Rabbit employees will visit your house, collect your compost and leave you with a clean bucket.