Top Menu

Main Menu

Manifest has crafted their own fernet

Manifest has crafted their own fernet

Food & Drink

fernet manifesto, manifest distilling, drink local, digestif, amaro Fernet, an amaro (Italian for bitter), has held popularity in places like Italy and Argentina for years, but only recently surfaced as a trend in the U.S. The dark, earthy spirit is a digestif with a myth of medical properties—many claim it doesn't cause hangovers and, on the contrary, calms the stomach. It’s nicknamed the “bartenders handshake” as it has become a common shift drink or complimentary shot handed to friends.

Manifest Distilling has crafted their own variety, Fernet Manifesto ($28), following traditional methods but personalizing the recipe using local herbs and botanicals. Bottles of Fernet Manifesto are now available in the Downtown distillery.

Previous Story

New Hard Rock Hotel lends glitz and ...

beaches museum, jacksonville beach boardwalk
Next Story

Beaches Museum takes a look back at ...

Related articles

© Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.