// by Reggie Jolly

•••

•••

National Garden Week falls during the first week of June this year, and is meant to celebrate both the amateur and the expert gardener, and plants from shrubs to flowering trees. The Garden Club of St. Augustine will get in on the fun with an open house June 9, 9 AM-1 PM, at the Garden Center. Visitors can expect floral and gardening demonstrations, displays and a large plant sale. 3440 Old Moutrie Rd., St. Augustine.