New Hard Rock Hotel lends glitz and glamour to Daytona Beach

There are nearly 30 Hard Rock Hotels located around the world including Bali, Lake Tahoe, Ibiza and Singapore. As of March 1, one can add Daytona Beach to the roster. The 200-room property opened earlier this spring just up the beach from the coastal city’s famous pier and boardwalk and a few miles from the International Speedway. The shiny new hotel has all the amenities one would expect at an upscale beach getaway—oceanfront pool, multiple dining and drinking options, fitness center, event and meeting space, all with a decidedly contemporary vibe.

Where the Hard Rock veers off the ordinary resort path is its focus on the rock’n’roll theme. More than just a marketing gimic, Hard Rock truly caters to travelers who thoroughly enjoy making and listening to music. For example, its “WAX” program allows guests to select up to ten iconic genuine vinyl records from its in-house collection to play in their rooms during their stay. They’ll even loan you a Crosley turntable to spin them on.

Want to jam along while listening to Hendrix or Zeppelin? Using the hotel’s “PICKS” service, guests may check out and play one of 20 Fender guitars. Choose from the stable of Stratocasters, Telecasters and bass guitars and it will be delivered to one’s room, complete with a floor amp and headphones (to ensure max volume without noise complaints from neighboring rooms).

Of course, every musician and roadie needs to get out of the suite now and again. Daytona’s wide beach is still the region’s main attraction. And, except for peak visitor periods like Bike Week, spring break and the annual running of the Daytona 500, the town is relatively quiet. A tour of the Speedway is worth the ticket, if only to experience the immensity of the place and to see first-hand how steep the track banks at the turns.

Rooms at the Hard Rock start around $140 per night depending on the day and season.