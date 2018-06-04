Mitchell Terk, MD

Jamie Cesaretti, MD

Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Compassion

Dr. Mitchell Terk graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Emory University with an undergraduate degree in psychology. He then graduated from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency training in Radiation Oncology at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Terk moved to Jacksonville in 1997 and has since developed one of the nation’s premier cancer programs.

Dr. Jamie Cesaretti completed undergraduate studies at Columbia University and then obtained his medical degree from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine, a Masters of Scientific Research from New York University and completed a residency in Radiation Oncology at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He remained at Mount Sinai as faculty and was awarded research grant funding from the Department of Defense and the American Cancer Society.

Drs. Cesaretti and Terk are considered amongst the most experienced prostate cancer specialists in the world, and the most experienced in lung and breast cancer treatment in the region. In 2016 and 2017, both were named in the New York Times as the Top Cancer Specialists in the nation and the Top Prostate Cancer Specialists in the nation.

Terk Oncology, their state-of-the-art cancer center, is located in the Southside area of Jacksonville, Florida, where they offer the latest cutting-edge technologies in a highly personalized environment. Their team will spend all the time it takes to attend to both your physical and emotional needs while providing a cure rate that is largely unmatched by even the largest research hospitals in the country.

Board Certification:

Mitchell Terk, MD: Radiation Oncology

Jamie Cesaretti, MD: Radiation Oncology

Awards & Honors:

Mitchell Terk, MD:

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Prostate Cancer Specialist (2016-2017)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Cancer Specialist (2016)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Doctor’s Award (2014-2015)

Jacksonville Magazine’s Top Doctor’s Award (2014-2015)

Vitals’ Compassionate Doctor Award (2014)

Vitals’ On Time Award (2014)

Top 10 Doctors Award (2014)

Jamie Cesaretti, MD:

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Prostate Cancer Specialist (2016-2017)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Cancer Specialist (2016)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Doctor’s Award (2015)

Vitals’ Compassionate Doctor Award (2014)

Vitals’ On Time Award (2014)

Orlando Style Magazine’s Elite Doctor’s Award (2014)

Best Doctors® Award (2010-2014)

Patients’ Choice Award (2008-2014)

Compassionate Doctor Award (2010-2011)

7017 AC Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256 • 904.520.6800

terkoncology.com