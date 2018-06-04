Dr. Patrick Basile, founder of Patrick L. Basile, M.D. Plastic Surgery & Wellness, is a board-certified plastic surgeon trained in plastic & reconstructive surgery. He offers the most advanced surgical and non-surgical techniques available today coupled with personalized patient-centered care. The practice also offers skin care, nutritional counseling and wellness training to maximize total body health.

Dr. Basile has extensive training from the University of Rochester where he completed his General Surgery Residency, Research Fellowship and Plastic Surgery Residency. He served in the U.S. Navy and was the Assistant Chief of Plastic Surgery & Director of Microsurgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, the largest military medical facility in the world, which cares for the majority of combat wounded from the Iraq/Afghanistan conflicts.

In addition to his impressive educational background and medical training, Dr. Basile is also an accomplished author and speaker. He has been an invited speaker at regional, national and international meetings, lecturing on topics including non-invasive procedures, cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery techniques. Most recently he has traveled to Asia to help launch cutting-edge technologies, such as CoolSculpting.

His patient approach starts with a thorough discussion about expectations, treatment options and outcomes. Dr. Basile believes that being a physician is a privilege—a profession that requires honesty, integrity and the highest of ethical standards.

Dr. Basile is now accepting new patients at two convenient locations: Jacksonville Beach and Fleming Island.

Board Certification: American Board of Plastic Surgery

BEACHES: 572 Jacksonville Dr., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

FLEMING ISLAND: 1675 Eagle Harbor Pkwy., Suite A, Fleming Island, FL 32003

904.222.6262

patrickbasilemd.com • info@patrickbasilemd.com