Where to get the best seafood in Jax

jacksonville seafood, jax seafood, Blackened Fish Sandwich $7 Chowder Ted’s Blackened fish, a chewy bun, and a side of Cajun sauce to slather on top. Tastes like summer. Crab Cake Sandwich $13 River City Brewing Co. Ultimate Po’ Boy $12.50 Harry’s seafood bar & grille . Blackened Scallops $13 Safe Harbor Seafood Safe Harbor’s blackened scallops are seared just enough, combining a golden brown crust with a little heat. Caprese Grouper $19 the reef Low Country Boil for Two $36 Julington Creek Fish Camp Fresh Catch Market Price Cap’s on the Water A decidedly sophisticated riff on fish camp eats, Cap’s fresh catch combines a seared filet with accompaniments, such as caramelized plantains and cornbread. Clam Strip Basket $8 Whitey’s Fish Camp The clam strips at Whitey’s Fish Camp are kind of like potato chips in the sense that you can’t eat just one. No matter: the battered, fried, and salty delicacies go down like a treat. (above left) Fried Oysters with Horseradish Remoulade $15 Kingfish Grill Fish Fingers Market Price the fish co. Blue Crab Dip $11 salt life food shack Hush Puppies $4 Singleton’s Seafood Shack . Key Lime Pie $8 Sliders Oyster Bar

