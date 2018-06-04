Now The Official Eye Care Provider of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida Eye Specialists is considered the region’s premier ophthalmic treatment, research, and education center. Our doctors are recognized international leaders in conditions relating to Glaucoma, Cataracts, Cornea, as well as Oculoplastics and LASIK.

We are the largest multi-specialty ophthalmology private practice in North Florida and South Georgia with 10 eye surgeons and 5 former Mayo Clinic doctors, many of whom are recognized among the top sub-specialists in their field. Currently, our physicians are involved in several FDA research trials, all of which bring new surgeries and drugs to treat cataracts, glaucoma and retinal diseases to the area.

We would also like to welcome Glaucoma specialist, Dr. Kenzo Koike, to the practice, which will make Florida Eye Specialists the largest Glaucoma service in the region. Dr. Koike will be joining the team in August and will be available at our new office opening in St. Augustine in September.

We are excited to launch our Sports Vision Therapy Center, which is being piloted in conjunction with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This partnership with the Jaguars reflects our team atmosphere and dedication to the people and city of Jacksonville.

(Pictured L to R): McGregor Lott, MD • Kathryn B. Freidl, MD • Kimberly Riordan, OD, FAAO • Amit R. Chokshi, MD • S. Akbar Hasan, MD • Wassia A. Khaja Ahmed, MD • Jerry Maida, MD • Ashley Cowart, OD • Rachana Patel, MD • Ravi Patel, MD • David A. Kostick, MD • Rajesh K. Shetty, MD

904.564.2020 • FloridaEyeSpecialists.com