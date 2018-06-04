Conceiving Miracles

Samuel E. Brown, MD • Rafael A. Cabrera, MD • Bruce I. Rose, MD, Ph.D. • Lori Hollins, MD • Emily Opdycke, ARNP • Elizabeth “Camie” Carson, CNM, ARNP

Over the last 20 years, the providers at Brown Fertility have helped thousands of couples grow their families by providing them with the cutting-edge fertility treatments they need along with the compassionate care they deserve. After building the state’s most modern in-vitro-fertilization (IVF) lab and partnering with one of the country’s most experienced embryologists, Brown Fertility boasts some of the highest pregnancy rates in the nation—up to 100 percent higher than the national average.

At the heart of Brown Fertility’s high success rates is a team of experienced providers. Dr. Samuel E. Brown, founder of Brown Fertility, is a nationally recognized leader in the field of reproductive medicine and is dually board certified in

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. He was the first reproductive surgeon in the state of Florida to pioneer

minimally invasive robotic gynecological surgery for the treatment of infertility, and completed his fellowship at

the renowned Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine.

Dr. Rafael A. Cabrera is dually board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and also completed his fellowship at the prestigious Jones Institute. Together, Dr. Cabrera and Dr. Brown make up the only team of Jones Institute graduates practicing together in the state of Florida. A native of Puerto Rico, Dr. Cabrera is fluent in Spanish, and has been recognized as a “Best Doctor” by U.S. News & World Report.

Dr. Bruce I. Rose is dually board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Obstetrics and Gynecology. With over 30 years’ experience Dr. Rose, an MD/Ph.D., is an acknowledged leader within the field of Reproductive Endocrinology and is an experienced researcher with hundreds of publications and cases, including focus on IVM (In-Vitro Maturation).

Dr. Lori Hollins, the newest provider at Brown Fertility, is dually board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Obstetrics and Gynecology. With over 20 years’ experience Dr. Hollins has worked in academic medicine and private practice and has conducted and published research on women’s health. She comes to Brown Fertility from the Cleveland Clinic and will undoubtedly enhance the practice.

Emily Opdycke, ARNP is a board certified women’s health nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience. She received her nursing degree from the University of North Florida in 2003 where she graduated top 10 percent and

earned a Master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.

Elizabeth “Camie” Carson, CNM ARNP received her BSN from the University of Florida and began her career as a labor and delivery nurse. She received her Master of Science degree from the University of Florida and joined an infertility practice in 2004, broadening her scope of practice to include Reproductive Endocrinology.

Exceptionally high success rates, experienced and compassionate providers, and state-of-the-art technology are just some of the reasons why patients, both national and international, consistently chose Brown Fertility to help realize their dreams of parenthood.

