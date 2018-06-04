Neil T. Shmunes, MD • Charles V. Duss, MD • Karim J. Samara, MD • Michelle L. Diaz, MD • Sushma K. Vance, MD • C. Steven Lancaster, OD, FAAO • Danielle T. Callegari, OD, FAAO

The Eye Guys at Atlantic Eye Institute believe in providing each patient with personalized, affordable and effective solutions using the most advanced technology and surgical techniques. With five board certified ophthalmologists and two board certified optometrists, you can relax knowing that your eyes are in the hands of a knowledgeable and experienced team of doctors. Founded in 2000, Atlantic Eye Institute offers three convenient locations and emergency care to their patients 24/7.

Considering LASIK? The key to producing the best results in laser refractive surgery is to combine the best technology available with a skilled surgeon. The Eye Guys are proud to offer custom LASIK with the Allegretto Wave Eye-Q Laser System. This state-of-the-art excimer laser technology means safer and faster vision correction with superior results. Complimentary LASIK consultations are offered and will give you the chance to meet your surgeon and find out if you’re a candidate. These appointments are even offered on weekends to better suit your schedule.

Seeing glare and halos? If so, cataract surgery may be in your future. Relax…cataract surgery isn’t what it used to be. With the LenSx® Laser combined with customized lifestyle premium lenses, you can move forward with confidence knowing that you’vechosen the most advanced technology available for this life-changing procedure.

Whether you are looking for a new pair of glasses or in need of surgery, The Eye Guys do it all! They specialize in LASIK, laser cataract surgery, oculoplastic surgery, retina care, glaucoma treatments and comprehensive eye care for all ages. Most insurances are accepted and affordable financing plans are available through Care Credit.

Go to theeyeguys.com or visit one of their three convenient locations today. Your eyes are their focus!

JACKSONVILLE BEACH: 3316 Third St. S., Ste. 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

SOUTHSIDE: 6207 Bennett Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32216

ATLANTIC RETINA: 2710 Third St., South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

904.241.7865 • theeyeguys.com