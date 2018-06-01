These local beers are brewed with summer in mind

Summertime and an ice-cold beer go together like Jacksonville and cutoff jean shorts. While tasty local brews can be found around Jax all year long, we’ve rounded up a few special releases, crafted just for the hottest of months.

Engine 15 Brewing Co. Lemon Shandy + Cherry Lime Gose

Nothing says summer like a mixture of lemonade and beer, hence the release of Engine’s Lemon Shandy made with J’ville Lager. Also gracing the menu is the light and slightly tart Cherry Lime Gose.

Green Room Brewing Secret Stout Imperial Stout

To celebrate their seventh anniversary on June 16, Green Room will be tapping Secret Spot, an imperial stout aged in rum or whiskey barrels.

Intuition Ale Works El Guapo Mexican-Style Lager

When the heat picks up Intuition starts slinging El Guapo, a light and crisp lager brewed with maize. Currently only available in the taproom, come July cans will be out for retail purchase.

Main & Six Brewing Company Key West Kölsch

Main & Six is adding new beers to their repertoire all the time, the latest addition being the clean and crisp Key West Kölsch. As the heat wears on, the brewery will be releasing a cream ale, fruited sours and a session IPA.

Pinglehead Brewing Company My Own Summer Imperial Blonde Ale

While Pinglehead offers their Endless Summer Blonde Ale in the taproom all year long, during the actual summer months they break out a stronger version brewed with Florida honey, My Own Summer. If wanting to stick to a lower ABV, look for fruited versions of Endless Summer.

Wicked Barley Blood Sport Blood Orange IPA + Goodby’s Gose

Wicked Barley has a slew of brews being poured this summer including Blood Sport, a blood orange IPA made with blood orange juice from Natalie's Orchid Island Juice and lemon flesh. They’ll also be bringing back Goodby’s Gose, a light, but tart sour with tropical fruit notes.

Bold City Brewery Big John’s Apricot Wheat

This fruity beer is Bold City’s go-to seasonal. Starting this month, and continuing throughout the summer, it will be available in the taproom and in tall boy cans sold across town.