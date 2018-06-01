General Dermatology • Skin Cancer Surgery • Cosmetic Services • Laser Services

Southside Dermatology & Laser Cosmetic Center is a state-of-the-art facility that offers comprehensive general dermatology, skin cancer surgery, cosmetic and laser services at one convenient location. We combine the latest innovations of science with the art of aesthetics to offer you the newest scientifically proven products and procedures in a personable and professional environment. Our expert providers include board certified dermatologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and licensed aestheticians and full specialists to help restore and rejuvenate your skin.

Our goal is to provide you with beautiful and healthy skin.

Our goal is to provide you with beautiful and healthy skin. Board certified dermatologist, Mary Pentel, MD, completed her dermatology residency at Brown University and has been practicing dermatology and cosmetics in Jacksonville since 1998. Constructing a proposal for each patient is Dr. Pentel’s primary goal. Her success is accredited to taking time with her patients—listening, educating and ultimately recommending a personal skin care plan to achieve and maintain healthy, glowing skin. Dr. Pentel personally performs all injectables–including fillers–to achieve a natural appearance. “Taking the time to listen, along with my dedication to continuing education, is the best thing that I can do for my patients,” says Dr. Pentel. “I want you to look and feel your best at any age.”

