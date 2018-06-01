Physicians:

(L to R) Back Row: Robert Hurford, MD • Max Lincoln, MD • Paul Shirley, MD • Farid Hakim, MD • Stephan Esser, MD • Rahul Deshmukh, MD • Chris Swanson, MD • Brett Puckett, MD • Aaron Bates, MD • Chris Goll, MD • Gavan Duffy, MD

Front Row: Jorge Acevedo, MD • John Redmond, MD • Kevin Murphy, MD

Inset: Frank Collier, MD • Shaun van Rensburg, DC

Who We Are & Why We Practice

Established in 2001 in historic Riverside, Southeast Orthopedic Specialists has grown to 15 board- certified orthopedic physicians and one certified chiropractor. We have seven convenient locations around the greater Jacksonville area, four of which offer onsite physical therapy. Our offices are near exceptional hospitals including St. Vincent’s Medical Center Southside, St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside and St. Vincent’s Medical Center Clay County. Outpatient procedures are performed at the Center One Surgery Center located in the same building as our Southside office. We have highly specialized surgeons and leaders in the medical world. Our practice includes sports medicine specialists, joint replacement specialists, hand, wrist and elbow specialists, a foot and ankle specialist, spine specialists, trauma specialist, chiropractic medicine, and pain management.

Locations:

Southside Clinic: 10475 Centurion Pkwy. N., Suite 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Beaches Clinic: 232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Riverside Clinic: 2627 Riverside Ave., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204

St. Johns Clinic: 2001 County Rd. 210 W., Suite 200, St. Johns, FL 32259

Orange Park Clinic: 2300 Park Ave., Suite 203, Orange Park, FL 32073

Middleburg Clinic: 1658 St. Vincent’s Way, Suite 100, Middleburg, FL 32068

Northside Clinic: 15255 Max Leggett Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32218

email: appointments@se-ortho.com • 904.634.0640 • se-ortho.com