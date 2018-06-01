Jason Olitsky, DMD, AAACD

At Smile Stylist® we believe that cosmetic dentistry is inspiring. We believe that our patients should look forward to going to the dentist. We do this by bringing a positive attitude to the office and creating a fun atmosphere where we take care of our patients. Our experienced Smile Stylist® team is inspired to come to work every day to improve peoples lives. They have a very positive energy that makes going to the dentist fun. Smile Stylists, Dr. Jason Olitsky is a 2001 graduate of Temple University School of Dentistry and has been providing dentistry in the Jacksonville area for over 15 years. Their clients include every one from other dentists, including their children and wives, to local celebrities and clients looking for special attention for their new smiles.

Being inspired is what keeps Dr. Jason traveling around the world as an educator, author and student of esthetic dentistry. “I wake up on Monday excited to go to work.” says Dr. Olitsky, “I love pleasing patients by designing smiles with attention to the smallest details.” Dr. Olitsky is the only accredited dentist with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry in all of Northeast Florida. He communicates with the latest in digital photography and video with captivating design and is one of only sixty Digital Smile Design Masters worldwide. He takes an international approach to smile design utilizing esthetic techniques learned as a graduate of the ACE Institute Masters Program in Pesaro, Italy. Lastly, Dr. Jason teaches courses on cosmetic dentistry to dentists from all over the country with The Clinical Mastery Series.

Patients are comforted to know the Smile Stylist® team has been making patients happy with new smiles and healthy mouths for over ten years in their Ponte Vedra location. The evidence is all over our walls and website. Call to schedule a consult to get properly informed about both general and cosmetic dentistry options. Be sure to see stunning before and after images on our website at www.smilestylist.com.

Professional Achievements:

Jason Olitsky, DMD, AAACD: Accredited Member: American Academy Cosmetic Dentistry • Past President: Florida Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry • Program Director: Clinical Mastery Series • Published Author on Various Cosmetic Dentistry Topics in Peer-Reviewed Journals • Featured Cosmetic Dentist in Multiple National Health & Beauty Magazines • Official Cosmetic Dentist for Jaguars Roar Cheerleaders • National Lecturer on Cosmetic Dentistry Topics • Product Consultant to Dental Product Manufacturers • Clinical Consultant with Dental Advisor

Graduate: ACE Institute Esthetic Functional Rehabilitation Masters Program (Pesaro, Italy) • Graduate: Misch International Implant Institute (Troy, MI) • Attended Dawson Center for Advanced Clinical Education (St. Petersburg, FL) • Attended Kois Center (Seattle, WA) • Inside Dentistry Editorial Review Board • KOL for Digital Smile Design

