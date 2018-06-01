Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine

Sina Kasraeian, MD, FACS, an alumnus of The Bolles School, completed his undergraduate training at University of Florida, and went on to complete his medical training at University of Southern California (USC). While at USC, Dr. Kasraeian had the privilege of being president of Alpha Omega Alpha, a national honor society recognizing top medical students.

Dr. Kasraeian is board-certified in Orthopaedic Surgery as well as having an additional subspecialty certification in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. He completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at USC, training at the USC/Los Angeles County Medical Center—one of the top trauma centers in the country—where he gained experience in fracture management and developed an interest in shoulder, elbow and upper extremity trauma and reconstruction. During his Sport Medicine & Arthroscopy Fellowship at the prestigious Southern California Orthopedic Institute, he trained among pioneers of shoulder, hip, knee and foot & ankle arthroscopy. He is one of the few specialists in the area fellowship trained in shoulder, elbow, hip, knee as well as foot & ankle arthroscopy and reconstructive procedures.

He is a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society and has been acknowledged as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, an honor he shares with his father and brother. His research has been presented and recognized at national and international meetings. In addition, Dr. Kasraeian is an Associate Professor at the University of Central Florida as well as the Treasurer for the Florida Alliance for Sports Medicine. He also volunteers his time to teach shoulder, knee and foot & ankle arthroscopy to orthopaedic surgeons throughout the U.S., as well as visitors from around the world at the Arthroscopy Association of North America Learning Center. Dr. Kasraeian is also one of the team physicians for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association and the U.S. Beach Volleyball/Association of Volleyball Professionals. He was recently the Medical Director for the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Swatch World Tour Finals, an invitational event in which only the top ten men’s and women’s team from around the world complete.

Dr. Kasraeian and his partners at Orthopaedic Associates of St. Augustine have offices adjacent Flagler Hospital and Baptist South Medical Center. To learn more about Sina Kasraeian, MD, FACS please visit www.JaxOrtho.com.

