Dr. Samira “Sam” Meymand earned her Biology Degree at Texas A&M University and graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry with honors. She is an officer in the U.S. Navy who served 11 years on active duty, achieving the rank of Commander, and continues to serve in a reserve status. While on active duty, she established the first general practice dental clinic in Djibouti, Africa to serve our nation’s heroes at the “tip of the spear.” She was later selected for an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at the prestigious National Capital Consortium, Naval Hospital Bethesda. During her four-year residency, she provided critical surgery for wounded warriors returning from battle with facial trauma and other serious injuries. As a naval officer, she has deployed to South America aboard the USNS Comfort for Operation Smile, a humanitarian mission, where she performed facial surgeries and cleft palate repairs. Most recently, she deployed aboard the USS Harry S. Truman in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In addition to Dr. Meymand’s military involvement, she is on staff for oral surgery trauma at several hospitals throughout the Jacksonville area. She is a member of the American Association of Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Dental Association, she is Past President of Jacksonville Dental Society, and she co-founded the Jacksonville Women’s Dental Society. She is also a Board Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Dr. Meymand’s private practice in Mandarin, Meymand Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, is committed to providing comfortable patient care of the highest quality. Dr. Meymand offers the full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures, including, but not limited to, extractions, biopsies, sinus augmentation, and implants. Her practice also offers spa treatments such as Botox and Juvederm. For the comfort of her patients, she offers various levels of anesthetic and sedation surgery. In addition, her practice provides a LATEX-Free environment for all patients and offers preservative-free anesthetic for those with severe allergies or hypersensitivities upon request. This approach offers a welcoming environment for patients who prefer a holistic approach to their treatment. Dr. Meymand’s staff is comprised of well trained professionals who are CPR Certified and trained assisting with intravenous (IV) sedation or outpatient general anesthesia. Her practice utilizes state-of-the-art, 3D CT technology for the diagnosis, planning and treatment of oral surgery. This technology enables the highest possible level of anatomical accuracy and patient care. This combination of comfort, expertise, and technology makes Meymand Oral Maxillofacial Surgery a top Jacksonville destination for oral and maxillofacial surgical procedures.

Board Certification: American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Awards: LeCroy Scholarship • Oral Surgery Chief Resident • Silver Scalpel Award • Navy and Marine Corps

Achievement Medal • Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2 Stars)

