Jason D. Meier MD

Dr. Jason D. Meier is a distinguished facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, well-known educator and researcher at Meier Plastic Surgery. He is double board certified in both Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and in Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Meier specializes in the face, nose, eyelids, brow, and neck. He is recognized as an expert in face lift and rhinoplasty and is frequently invited to share his specific techniques with his peers at national facial plastic surgery meetings. He is delighted to have been voted multiple times among the Top Facial Plastic Surgeons in America.

At Meier Plastic Surgery, our dedicated staff provides personal care for our patients who are considering cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery procedures. Our goal of every surgical endeavor is for you to achieve a more youthful, refreshed result without the perceptible stigma of having had surgery.

Dr. Meier’s education and specialized experience sets him apart from all other facial plastic surgeons in the area. Completing medical school in the top 2% of his class and with AOA distinction he completed a highly competitive residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at the prestigious Northwestern University in Chicago. He continued his education and training and completed a fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery at UMDNJ/Glasgold Group Plastic Surgery where he also was a clinical instructor. He has published numerous research papers and authored chapters on Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery including in the Illustrated Manual of Injectable Fillers.

As one of your most visible assets, it’s important that you trust your face to a specialist. Dr. Meier uniquely focuses on just that, ‘THE FACE.’ He is recognized by his peers for his expertise in face lifts, rhinoplasty, and revision rhinoplasty as well as non-surgical procedures such as Botox, Juvederm, and Restylane.

Board Certification & Fellowships: Double Board Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery • American Board of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery • Fellowship-Trained

11701 San Jose Blvd., Suite 211, Jacksonville, FL 32223 • 904.423.1997

MeierPlasticSurgery.com • meierplasticsurgery@gmail.com