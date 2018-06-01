Jose M. Martinez, DMD, PA

Dr. Jose M. Martinez has been practicing the art of dentistry for 24 years. Growing up, his family was very close. So, after graduating from Southern Illinois University, he decided to return to Miami, where he practiced for almost 13 years. Along the way he married his beautiful wife Sandra and, 19 years later, his family has grown to include a son and a daughter. In 2005 they moved to Jacksonville where, with much hard work, in 2006 he proudly opened Southpoint Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, followed by Signature Smiles in 2009. In 2016, he changed the name of both practices to Martinez Dental Solutions, to better represent the scope of dentistry they provide.

Dentistry, as with many professions, has changed profoundly, not only the materials used, but in the way it is delivered to patients. Improving patient care and the satisfaction for all involved is Dr. Martinez’s primary focus. He is known for an innovative commitment to the discovery and transfer of dental knowledge, superior skills and the highest degree of patient care and service. New and proven technologies give him additional choices in how to

provide excellent patient care with the best materials around.

“At Martinez Dental Solutions, we believe that the benefits of a healthy, beautiful smile are immeasurable. Our goal is to help our patients reach and maintain maximum oral health by providing the highest dental care available.”

Dr. Martinez recently had the misfortune of breaking his hand, but he has been very touched and grateful to members of the local dental community that reached out to help him.

Education: D.M.D. Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine

6817 Southpoint Pkwy., Suite 302, Jacksonville, FL 32216

3546 St. Johns Bluff Road S., Unit 114, Jacksonville, FL 32216

904.296.6820 • MartinezDentalSolutions.com