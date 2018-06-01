Ahmad Kasraeian, MD, FACS

Ali Kasraeian, MD, FACS

As a patient confronting the possibility of surgery you want to make sure that you are in the hands of a doctor whom you can trust and who can offer the crucial combination of experience, compassion and advanced technology. Patients receive that level of care at Kasraeian Urology, a practice comprised of a father-and-son team that treats patients like family. Dr. Ali Kasraeian, named among “America’s Top Surgeons” by the Consumers’ Research Council of America, completed his fellowship in advanced laparoscopic, robotic and minimally invasive urological surgery at the world renowned Montsouris Institute in Paris, France. Together with his father, Dr. Ahmad Kasraeian, named among America’s top 7 percent of physicians, and honored as one of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Doctors,” they provide comprehensive urological care specializing in minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Ali Kasraeian is trained in open, laparoscopic, robotic and minimally invasive prostate, bladder, and kidney surgery. In addition, he is one of a few surgeons in the region experienced as a HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) surgeon, another minimally invasive therapy for localized prostate cancer. Kasraeian Urology was the first practice in Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia to offer multi-parametric MRI/US Fusion Targeted Prostate Biopsy. This advanced diagnostic technique allows for more precise (and accurate) diagnosis of lesions within the prostate that may be missed with standard biopsy techniques. Furthermore, Dr. Kasraeian uses multi-parametric MRI/US Fusion Targeted Prostate Biopsy in consideration of focal therapy options, such as Focal HIFU, where only the area within the prostate afflicted with cancer is treated leaving the normal tissue unaffected.

Combined with Dr. Ahmad Kasraeian’s years of experience internationally, including 30 years serving the Jacksonville community, this father-and-son team work together to make sure that their patients are treated as they would want someone in their own family treated—with care, dignity, attention and respect. Both Drs. Ahmad Kasraeian and Ali Kasraeian offer this depth of understanding and provide patients the most advanced surgical technology, operated with the highest level of expertise, to help you deal with difficult urological issues (such as cancers of the prostate, bladder, or kidney) as well as other serious issues, such as incontinence or infertility. People looking for a doctor whom they can trust to treat their urological problems with the highest level of knowledge, cutting-edge surgical technology and compassion need look no further than Kasraeian Urology right here in Jacksonville.

Tune in every Saturday from 5 to 6pm on WOKV, as Dr. Ali Kasraeian hosts “The Conversation: A Radio Show,” discussing the latest health and wellness trends, up-to-date advances in medicine and breaking news in the politics of healthcare.

