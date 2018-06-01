Jackson C. Tan, MD, PhD, PT

Occupational & Rehabilitation Center (ORC)

Dr. Tan is board certified by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He is very pleased to announce that Occupational and Rehabilitation Center (ORC) is entering its 32nd year of caring for patients on Florida’s First Coast. Dr. Tan is proud to share Top Doc distinction with what he calls his “Top Doc Team.” As Medical Director of ORC, he leads a team of health care professionals who work together to develop a comprehensive non-invasive rehabilitation program to bring patients to their optimum function, health and wellness.

When a patient comes to ORC, they are always seen personally by Dr. Tan, not an assistant or nurse. ORC takes pride in offering a healing environment where patients benefit from an unparalleled level of experience and continuity from Dr. Tan and his staff. ORC also takes pride in the fact that most clinical and administrative staff members have been with the practice for an average of more than 15 years, with some being part of the ORC family for as long as 20-30 years.

Dr. Tan finished his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) residency at New York University (NYU) Medical Center. He was recognized with an “Outstanding Contribution Award” by NYU at the United Nations after the publication of his medical text book, Practical Manual of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Basic Problems, of which a copy is kept as part of the collection in the Library of Congress. Both the first and second editions of Dr. Tan’s textbook have been used at medical schools and PM&R residency training programs in the United States and abroad. He has authored medical textbook chapters and his research has been published in scientific and medical journals. He has also lectured internationally on various PM&R and physical therapy topics. Prior to becoming a medical doctor. Dr. Tan received his PhD in physical therapy from NYU and was a practicing physical therapist at the Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York City. As a PM&R doctor (also called Physiatrist), Dr. Tan focuses on treating physical impairments (e.g., neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain, knee pain) resulting from injury or disease.

Board Certification: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R)

