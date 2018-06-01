Dr. O’s ObtainHealth

Healing the Nation One Family at a Time

Aylin Ozdemir, MD, FAAP, ABIHM

Sharing her vision of “Healing the Nation One Family at a Time,” Jacksonville’s renowned Dr. Aylin Ozdemir, MD, FAAP, ABIHM, is playing a fundamental role in ensuring lifelong wellness through personalized integrative medicine. Dr. O passionately assimilates three decades of leading-edge research, focused training and caring collaboration with patients to offer ObtainHealth.

Balancing conventional medicine with nontraditional alternative practices, Dr. O perceptively interacts with patients to individually advance her remarkably effective whole-systems methodology for delivering long-term healthiness. She recognizes that no two people are alike and provides a customized option to prescription-driven “assembly line” medical mills by furnishing each ObtainHealth patient with highly personalized care that pinpoints and treats underlying conditions and root causes, thus encouraging optimal lasting wellness.

Integrative medicine isn’t simply about taking a pill. Rather, it’s about healing- and prevention-oriented philosophy constantly takes into account the entire person—body, mind and spirit—inclusive of all aspects of lifestyle, emphasizing the therapeutic relationship while making productive use of all appropriate therapies, both conventional and alternative.

The visionary ObtainHealth concept extends to those of all ages. This vanguard approach, pioneered by Dr. O’s Pediatric Associates of Jacksonville, with ObtainHealth’s concierge-style bio-individualized program is now open to accept its first 300 participants.

The quintessential “doctor of the future,” Dr. O has been designated by the National Consumer Advisory Board as one of America’s Best Doctors, has been recognized as one of America’s Most Compassionate Doctors and has been honored with multiple Patients’ Choice Awards, earned by only the top 5 percent of the nation’s physicians.

Dr. O is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and holds certifications from both the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Holistic and Integrative Medicine. She has completed specialized training at the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, Bastyr University and Scripps Hospital.

While people from throughout the world receive hope and have their lives amazingly changed by Dr. O, Northeast Florida is blessed to call Dr. O and ObtainHealth their own.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH: (The first fully integrated pediatric center) 1102 A1A North, Suite 104, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 • 904.273.6533

JULINGTON CREEK: 1633 Race Track Rd., Suite 103, Jacksonville, FL 32259 • 904.287.7000

HODGES: 4745 Sutton Park Ct., Suite 801, Jacksonville, FL 32224 • 904.743.2100

ObtainHealthToday.com