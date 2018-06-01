A Glossary of Decor Trends That Just Can't Be Ignored in 2018

Minimalism ⇑ The minimal description of minimalism: less is more. Although, just because one has nothing in their house doesn’t mean they’re a minimalist. Great care and thought is put into each item that is chosen to be displayed in a room. With only so many pieces, each has a greater responsibility to the space. Always choose quality over quantity and invest in good looking and practical storage (the easiest way to hide all those items that just don’t work, but can’t be parted with). Fine tune every detail, from the vase holding flowers on the dining room table—the only thing sitting on the dining table—to the wire of a lamp that makes its way across the living room floor (yes, such things can be customized and stylish). •••

Farmhouse ⇑ It’s a safe bet that Joanna Gaines brought farmhouse into trend all by herself, although the style has been around as long as, well, farms themselves. Farmhouse spaces are cozy and functional with warm, natural palettes. Shiplap on the walls, sliding barn doors, reclaimed wood, harvest tables and decorative pieces that were once functional such as ladders and buckets or baskets. It also helps to hide technology as the style is an homage to simpler times. Bonus if it’s hidden within antique furniture. Double bonus if the antiques come from Round Top, Texas. ••• ••• •••