A Glossary of Decor Trends That Just Can't Be Ignored in 2018

Maximalism ⇑
The rules for a style without rules: forget matching, keep things unique and most importantly express yourself. Maximalism gives everyone the chance to show every little bit of who they are and what they like. Things don’t all have to go ascetically, but they go because it’s you.
Maximalism loves mixing of patterns. Floral wallpaper with a striped couch sitting on top of a Moroccan rug? Yes. Scatter some paintings on the wall, put a piano in the corner and cover it with those ceramic cats you inherited from grandma. Just beware the line between maximalism and clutter—there has to be some kind of rhyme and reason.
Minimalism ⇑
The minimal description of minimalism: less is more. Although, just because one has nothing in their house doesn’t mean they’re a minimalist. Great care and thought is put into each item that is chosen to be displayed in a room. With only so many pieces, each has a greater responsibility to the space. Always choose quality over quantity and invest in good looking and practical storage (the easiest way to hide all those items that just don’t work, but can’t be parted with). Fine tune every detail, from the vase holding flowers on the dining room table—the only thing sitting on the dining table—to the wire of a lamp that makes its way across the living room floor (yes, such things can be customized and stylish).
Farmhouse ⇑
It’s a safe bet that Joanna Gaines brought farmhouse into trend all by herself, although the style has been around as long as, well, farms themselves. Farmhouse spaces are cozy and functional with warm, natural palettes. Shiplap on the walls, sliding barn doors, reclaimed wood, harvest tables and decorative pieces that were once functional such as ladders and buckets or baskets. It also helps to hide technology as the style is an homage to simpler times. Bonus if it’s hidden within antique furniture. Double bonus if the antiques come from Round Top, Texas.
Mid Mod ⇑
Mid century modern sounds contradictory, but it’s taking the best elements of mid century design and ditching the worst for more practical modern approaches. The style has clean, sleek lines—with both natural curves and geometric angles—bold colors and apparent emphasis on textures and patterns.
The easiest way to make a room feel more mid mod is the seating. Trade bulky, overstuffed sofas and chairs for smaller pieces with slim arms and legs. Throw in some wood or metal accents and toss on a burnt orange pin tuck pillow.
Industrial ⇑
Embrace the architectural elements of a space with industrial design. Exposed beams, pipes and ducts, wooden posts, brick walls, cement floors—let the bones show. The raw aspects can be complimented by features that nod to actual factory buildings—stainless steel kitchen islands, pendant lighting and iron stairwells, for example. No other style embraces black like industrial does, in ways such as stairs, railings, light fixtures and window casings. Furnishings often stick to being metal and wood, but don’t forget to add some soft pieces to cozy the space up a bit.