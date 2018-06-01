Corey Young Park, DMD

General Dentistry

Dr. Corey Young Park has found it of enormous value when he can permit himself to listen and understand his patients. The practice of dentistry not only demands comprehensive, clinical knowledge along with artistic skills, it also requires the desire to know your patients as individuals. The highest quality of work starts with listening to the patient and understanding their chief complaint. Dr. Park and his staff make it a rule to be good listeners and to become genuinely interested in their patients’ needs and goals.

Every morning starts with a team huddle and appreciation for all their patients. “I am grateful they come to see me. Their patronage makes it possible for our practice to grow and improve continuously,” says Dr. Park. “They help us to make our living in a very agreeable way. It’s only proper that I give them the very best I possibly can.”

He is married and is the father of three daughters, Madison, Ellie and Emery. Dr. Park is very grateful for his family and for the joy and smiles his children bring. They give him the motivation to do his best and live each day to the fullest. In his spare time, Dr. Park works at the Central Dental Clinic of the Duval County Health Department where he provides pediatric dental care to children on Medicaid. He has worked at the Sulzbacher Homeless Center Dental Clinic, as well as the We Care Jacksonville clinic, and he has partnered with Mutual Mission Medical Team of

St. Augustine Presbytery to serve in underserved countries such as Jamaica and Haiti.

Education: B.S. Emory University; D.M.D. University of Florida College of Dentistry

Training & Fellowship: Carl Misch Implant Institute; L D Pankey Institute for Advanced Dentistry; Pete Dawson on Comprehensive Dentistry; Fellow of International Congress of Oral Implantologists; Advance Bone Grafting; Orthodontics & Craniofacial Orthopedic

12220 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 128, Jacksonville, FL 32225 • 904.221.8221

DrCoreyPark.com