Michael D. Vanover, DDS

Vanover Dentistry of Orange Park is an award-winning Implant, Family and Cosmetic Dental practice serving entire families for lifetimes, creating lasting relationships in a comfortable and friendly atmosphere. We offer a full spectrum of services from prevention—such as adult and child cleanings—to comprehensive treatments—such as Dental Implant Placement and Restoration—as well as many other services to maintain, restore, or enhance smiles in their newly renovated state-of-the-art office.

“People suffer for years and don’t realize there are many affordable and painless solutions available through modern dentistry. We offer Oral Sedation for the fearful; Same-Day Crowns for those with time constraints; 3D-HD Digital X-rays for safety and enhanced diagnostics; Lasers for speed in healing; Bone Grafting for those who desire implants, but lack the required bone; Implants that allow us to retain dentures or replace missing teeth with teeth that look, feel and function like natural ones; Computer Guided Implant Placement to avoid gum surgery and stitches associated with conventional implant surgery; and BOTOX, Fillers, and Invisalign for those who just want to improve their appearance.”

Prior to dentistry, Dr. Vanover worked for GE as a power-plant controls engineer. He says, “Engineering and dentistry both focus on identifying problems and finding creative, viable solutions. However, in dentistry, the rewards of helping others and realizing the results are much more personal.”

Dr. Vanover remains dedicated to continuing education and training in advanced dental procedures to stay current in an ever-changing field. It enables him to offer the best, modern, and proven-successful dental care to his patients. He also actively supports numerous local charities and schools. Recently, Dr. Vanover received the Best Dentists Award (2016), Top Dentists Award (2010-2017), Best of Orange Park Award—Dentistry (2014), Angie’s List Super Service Award (2014), and Patient’s Choice Award (2015).

Education: D.D.S. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; M.B.A. Averett College; B.S.E.E. North Carolina State University

Affiliations: International Dental Implant Association Fellow • American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry • International Academy of Facial Aesthetics • International Congress of Oral Implantologists • ADA • FDA • NEDDA • JDS • CCDS (Past President)

784 Blanding Boulevard, Suite 110, Orange Park, FL 32065 • 904.272.2438

VanoverDentistry.com • facebook.com/VanoverDentistry