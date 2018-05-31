The State of Medical Marijuana in Florida

It happened so fast she had no time to react to the screech of tires, the smell of burnt rubber, the sudden impact that knocked her off her feet. The driver of the car didn’t even realize she was trapped beneath the vehicle, having ultimately been dragged six feet before stopping.

Amelia* was rushed to the hospital, where she received emergency surgery: six discs, neck to tailbone, were ultimately replaced. The injuries sustained from being hit by a car had been traumatic, but the real challenge would come with recovery. “They gave me five pain pills in the hospital and then basically sent me on my way,” she recalls. Follow-up trips to doctors all resulted in the same thing: prescriptions for opioids.

“At one point, I was prescribed 13 different medications and taking Percocet nine times a day,” she says. “Not only was the injury destroying my life, but the pills made it impossible to do anything. I had to learn how to walk again, I couldn’t wash myself, I lost my job, I was struggling to take care of my kids.”

In 2016, two years after Amelia’s accident, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 2, a constitutional initiative to legalize medical marijuana as a treatment for patients with debilitating medical conditions. At that point, Amelia had undergone various nerve-burning procedures, seen dozens of chiropractors, and was taking nearly a dozen pills for pain per day. She was desperate for a better option. “Some of my doctors were really hesitant about recommending medical marijuana to me—it had only just been legalized—but ultimately my pain doctor said I should try it,” she says. Seventy days after her doctor first recommended it, she visited a dispensary to pick up a bottle of pills infused with the marijuana strain ChemDog. Over time, she was able to wean herself off opioids entirely, and now uses medical marijuana exclusively to treat her neck and back pain.

The state’s supply of medical cannabis is cultivated by seven nurseries located across Florida, which supply non-euphoric strains that are low in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to dispensaries around the state. There are two medical marijuana dispensaries in Jacksonville: Trulieve and Knox. Under current Florida law, they can provide patients with both THC and CBD (Cannabidiol, another cannabis compound) products, including vape oil, oral tinctures, balms and other medical products. Vaporizers and oils are currently the most-purchased products. Making the user high isn’t the goal and smoking marijuana, whether it’s for a medical purpose or not, remains illegal.

From the outside, Trulieve (located on Beach Boulevard) looks like any other medical clinic. But the interior is altogether different—more Apple store than pharmacy, thanks to wood paneling, marble countertops, and a pair of navy velvet armchairs flanking the front desk. Patients in the waiting room run the gamut from soccer moms with chronic pain, to their kids with IBS, to senior citizens suffering from memory loss. Trulieve specializes in one thing—dispensing marijuana—though there’s nary a Birkenstock (nor a stoner, for that matter) in sight.

In truth, the medical marijuana of 2018 is light years away from the weed the war on drugs has demonized for decades. What was once a “gateway drug” is today used to treat cancer patients, those with chronic pain and children with epilepsy, among others.

Dr. Joshua Henry, a family and sports medicine physician, used to rely on opioids to help manage his patients’ pain. With the legalization of medical marijuana, he’s been given a new option, one without nearly as many negative side effects. “I’ve been a long-time prescriber of opioids,” notes Henry. “That’s just what you do after people have surgery and it always seemed that there had to be a better way.”

Henry wasn’t immediately persuaded about the efficacy of medical marijuana, largely because initial studies didn’t reveal any benefits for pain management. “What changed my attitude is finding out that the U.S. government has a patent on medical marijuana. So, while it’s labeled as a Schedule 1 narcotic by the federal government, they’re also banking on it for the future.”

U.S. Patent No. 6,630,507 was granted in 2003 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and covers the potential use of cannabinoids to protect the brain from damage or degeneration caused by certain diseases.

Today, Henry recommends medical marijuana to patients at four North Florida Sport & Spine Center locations, all of whom are suffering from a whole manner of ills—dementia, IBS, Crohn's disease and, of course, chronic pain.

“I have a number of people who tell me it’s changing their life for the better,” says Henry. “I have a guy in his upper 30s with degenerative back pain—we started him on a medical marijuana product and he had a solid night’s sleep for the first time in three years. Another patient works at one of the big hospitals in town. He was suffering from insomnia and the treatment has basically saved his job.”



And then there are the pediatric patients, who have also reaped enormous benefits from medical marijuana, says Henry. “I had a patient—a senior in high school—suffering from Crohn's disease. He couldn’t keep on weight and constantly had stomach issues. When he came in he weighed 125 pounds. Now he’s 160 pounds.”

The biggest benefits, says Henry, is that medical marijuana doesn’t come with the same negative side effects, high costs and addiction issues experienced by many opioid users. “Any negative side effects with marijuana would come from a lack of understanding about how to use a product,” says Henry. As there are different marijuana strains (each meant to combat a different ailment), there’s a risk that a patient takes the wrong dosage, or uses a supplement meant for the nighttime during the day but, he adds, “once people know how to use it, I don’t really see any negative side effects.”

Seniors who typically take opioids often suffer from constipation as a side effect, which can lead to diverticulitis and unwanted hospital visits. Switching to marijuana allows older patients to reap the same benefits of pain management without those side effects.

But here’s the counter-intuitive bit: while medical marijuana is openly available in Florida, it remains illegal under federal law and is still deemed a "schedule 1" narcotic (meaning it is lumped with heroin and cocaine as having the highest potential for abuse). In states where medical marijuana is legal, doctors can only “recommend” it or issue written certifications for patients, rather than “prescribe” it. Currently, it’s most often used to treat pain, nausea and medical conditions including Alzheimers, cancer, and epilepsy but some studies have shown that compounds in marijuana might successfully treat conditions as wide-ranging as acne or anxiety.

Under the state’s emerging framework, doctors in the program must complete only two hours of training and pay a $250 fee to be able to recommend medical use of marijuana for patients diagnosed with certain chronic, debilitating conditions. The ease by which doctors can recommend marijuana doesn’t mean that physicians across the state are embracing it with open arms. In fact, many reputable physicians are wary of hopping aboard the cannabis bandwagon, for fear that they could open themselves to litigation or be blacklisted by area hospitals. This has led to some less-than-reputable actors getting in on the medical marijuana action. A recent Tampa Bay Times investigation of the 1,432 doctors in the state’s medical marijuana program revealed that some of the physicians doling out recommendations for the drug have a troubled past.

“What we wrote in the constitution is that a physician must issue a certification—simply a statement saying that a patient has been diagnosed with a debilitating condition, based on their medical history,” says Ben Pollara, a political consultant and the executive director of Florida for Care, a medical marijuana advocacy group founded in 2014. He helped draft Amendment 2, though he says the law’s rollout has strayed somewhat from the bill’s original intention, namely to provide patients easy access to medical marijuana. “What the state legislature did was require all of that and also that doctors make very specific recommendations as to dosage, amounts and more.” In other words, the state’s rollout of Amendment 2 has made it unattractive for physicians to recommend medical marijuana.

Florida for Care will host a series of events across the state over the next six months geared toward proactive physician outreach, all in an effort to get new doctors into the program and educate them about medical marijuana. The two-hour course physicians are currently required to take in order to enroll in the program doesn’t educate them about marijuana at all, says Pollara. “Instead, it’s entirely about the law. Doctors aren’t being educated about the usage of marijuana in the practice of medicine.”

Since the passage of Amendment 2, Pollara has been a vocal proponent of strengthening the law and ensuring it’s rolled out properly. “The Florida legislature has put in place a mostly strong framework for a patient- and physician-friendly medical marijuana system on a moving-forward basis,” he says. “But it needs to be tweaked and it’s still in need of complete implementation.” According to Pollara, there are still at least a dozen regulatory actions that the State Department of Health needs to determine in order to fully implement Amendment 2: regulations governing edibles and lab testing requirements, for instance.

Currently, the Tampa Bay and Miami areas have the highest concentration of dispensaries, though Victoria Walker, community relations director at Trulieve, says she anticipates Jacksonville getting more dispensaries within the next couple of years. “We’ve also applied for St. Augustine and will be going through their special exception zoning process.”

Because it remains illegal in the eyes of federal authorities, there isn’t a wealth of science to back up many of the claims tied to medical marijuana, so doctors must instead rely on anecdotal evidence and trial and error. Henry notes that the government patent on marijuana touts its antioxidant and neuroprotectant properties. “Government studies were based mainly on the way it protects rat brains after induced stroke—it protects the nerves,” says Henry. Proponents claim the possibilities for what marijuana can treat remain untapped.

Despite the growing cadre of anecdotal evidence—and the push to wean patients across the country off opioids—it remains more challenging to obtain medical marijuana than it would be to get ahold of, say, OxyContin.

Unlike other states where marijuana is legal, Florida is charged with governing the industry, including maintaining a state registry and presiding over all licensing for patients and dispensaries. Here’s how it works from a patient perspective: To receive medical marijuana, a patient must first obtain a Jacksonville Medical Marijuana Card from the state. Cards require proof of residency, a yearly registration fee of $75 and, of course, an explanation from a doctor regarding why the patient needs the medication. Once the patient’s name is added to a state database, he or she receives a state-issued card allowing him or her to receive medical cannabis from an approved dispensary. The entire process can take as long as a month.

“From the time they get the recommendation from their doctor to the time they can pick up medicine can sometimes take up to 30 days,” says Bill Abbott, an extraction specialist for MariJ Agricultural, a diversified holdings company with a portfolio comprised of medical marijuana products and technologies. Some patients are turning to CBD products derived from hemp (rather than from cannabis) to bridge that gap. “CBD derived from hemp is legal and non-psychoactive, though a lot of people don’t realize that. They see words like ‘hemp’ or ‘cannabis’ and they just assume it’s illegal or it could get them high.”

One of the arguments against the legalization of medical marijuana is that it inevitably leads to legalizing recreational pot. Some say that’s a good thing. “If you look at smaller states like Colorado, which has three to four million permanent residents, just look at the influx of taxable revenues that have come in just to that small state,” says Abbott. “How much taxable revenue could Florida gain from that product? The state would benefit so much.”

According to a 2016 report by Arcview Market Research, a cannabis market research firm, Florida's medical marijuana industry is expected to have a $1.6 billion economic impact by 2020. The financial windfall that could come from legalization has already proved enticing to even conservative politicians like Republican John Boehner, who recently came out in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, seven years after telling a constituent he was “unalterably opposed” to its legalization. In April, the former House Speaker reversed that long-held position, tweeting: “I’m convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research, help our veterans and reverse the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities.”

The full impact of Florida’s pot economy remains to be seen and, for some, the money isn’t a convincing reason to legalize the drug recreationally. Dr. Henry, for instance, says that legalizing recreational marijuana could hinder the success of medical marijuana. Once marijuana becomes a money-maker for corporate interests, Henry worries that profits will give way to abuse—similar to what we’ve seen in the tobacco industry.

“Imagine if we make it fully, recreationally, legal,” says Henry. “Then you might have have big companies like Philip Morris developing strains that are ultra high in THC. Eventually, the users will become dependent on that and we’ll start to see addiction problems.”

Even the most vocal organization opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana—the Drug Free America Foundation—admits that marijuana, in some forms, has medicinal value and that in its pill form can treat those with cancer, AIDS, MS, glaucoma and chronic pain. Still, the organization says that medicalizing marijuana “has caused truly ill people to refuse proper medical care” and is “a device used by special interest groups to exploit the sick and dying.” The group failed to defeat Amendment 2, though it did ultimately offer recommendations to state legislators regarding how the bill should be rolled out.

Even legal medical marijuana has its share of critics, of course. Henry says some of his patients have refused it altogether, dismissing it as an illegal drug. “There’s a lot of stigma around it. No one wants to be labeled a ‘pothead,’” he says. “But even over the past year, I’ve seen a huge difference in curiosity and a willingness to learn more.”

Those most willing to utilize medical marijuana are definitely not the stereotypical “potheads” seen throughout pop culture. “Our average patient is well over 50 years old,” notes Walker. “Our true demographic population is people who have tried a lot of different things to feel better and this is the only thing working.” In Florida, that means a lot of retired military members who suffer from PTSD, older cancer patients and those with chronic pain like fibromyalgia.

Only three states—Arizona, California and Michigan—have more medical marijuana patients than Florida, which recently surpassed the 100,000-patient milestone. Those involved in the passage of Amendment 2, and the medical marijuana industry in general, say that the drug’s use and acceptance will only continue to grow, but further research will be needed to quantify its success.

“When you hear the patients, and how it’s changing their lives, you can’t imagine this not becoming a mainstream industry,” says Walker. “But it’s gonna be a lot of work to get there. In essence, we’re changing an entire history of what we’ve always thought to be the truth.”

*Some names have been changed in the interest of protecting patient privacy.