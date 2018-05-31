How one man went from farmhand to Chair of Neurologic Surgery at Mayo Clinic

He’s known as “Dr. Q,” the affable Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon and researcher with a welcoming bedside manner. But for Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, the road to the operating room was an unlikely journey.

Born in a village outside Mexicali, Mexico, Quiñones-Hinojosa was just 19 when he illegally crossed the border into the U.S., determined to make a better life for himself and his family back home. He found work as a laborer on a farm in California, scraping together his earnings to pay for English classes. “When you grow up in a developing country and you see the amazing culture in the U.S.—one built on hard work, on a history of immigration and innovation—you can’t help but dream that one day, maybe if you work hard enough, you’ll be able to make something out of your life despite the odds,” he says.

Of course, “making something” out of his life proved difficult on a farmhand’s salary, and his initial plan (to save money in the U.S. before eventually bringing his earnings back to Mexico) was near-impossible on $3.35 per hour. A few years later, he had a new job working for a railroad company and was taking classes at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton, California. After two years, he began applying to more prestigious schools, ultimately accepting a scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley.

He began studying psychology, though an interest in medicine didn’t emerge until later. His paternal grandmother—“Nana Maria”—was a healer and a midwife in Mexico. Today, he credits her with providing the inspiration that ultimately led to his own career. “I didn’t even understand the incredible influence she had on my life until I was at U.C. Berkeley, years after her death.” His senior year at Berkeley, he decided to pursue a career as a surgeon. Medical school would be the natural next step along the path and, for Quiñones-Hinojosa, that path would go through Harvard.

Making the move from field hand to Harvard medical student might seem like a big jump, though he says the first step was a fairly simple one. “First, you need to apply. And to apply to a school like that requires both a deep understanding of who you are,” he laughs, “and a high level of arrogance.”

In 1997, 10 years after crossing into the U.S. to work on a farm, Quiñones-Hinojosa earned his U.S. citizenship while enrolled at Harvard Medical School. Today, he is the William J. and Charles H. Mayo Professor and Chair of Neurologic Surgery at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, where he continues to perform surgeries on brain cancer patients and oversees a science research lab. Though most would struggle to compare farm labor and neurosurgery, Quiñones-Hinojosa says the two aren’t all that different. “As a farm worker, I used my hands and today, I use my brain to guide my hands,” he says.

His incredible story formed the basis of his memoir, Becoming Dr. Q, which caught the eye of Disney and Plan B Productions (Brad Pitt’s movie company), who bought the rights for a film based on Quiñones-Hinojosa’s life. The film isn’t in production yet, though Quiñones-Hinojosa says his family often jokes about who might play him. “Of course, I say Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would be a great choice,” he jokes. “And my son says Danny DeVito.”

Despite Hollywood taking an interest in his life, the doctor remains devoted to medicine. Ask him to explain his love for the human brain, and his eyes light up. “The brain has a tremendous capacity,” he explains. “There are about 164 trillion synapses going on in your brain right now—more synapses than there are stars in the galaxy. Isn't that amazing? The most amazing galaxy—you can hold it, right between your hands.”

Technology, politics and the economy have all made tremendous impacts on his field since he first came to America, Quiñones-Hinojosa notes, though the basics of medicine and the human body haven’t changed at all. “I have seen brains from people of different races, ethnicities, backgrounds,” he says. “Every time I open their brain, I am fascinated by one constant: they all look the same.”

As for the journey he took to ultimately land where he is now, the doctor admits that it hasn’t always been easy. But the pull to come to a land of great opportunity remains perhaps even greater today than ever before. “I have no doubt that the American dream is still alive and well,” he says. “Today, I am even more sure than before. I live it every single day.”