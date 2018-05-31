Vaishali B. Doolabh, MD, FACS, FAARM

Dr. Vaishali B. Doolabh offers convenience and privacy for all of your cosmetic procedures with her on-site, fully AAAASF accredited operating suites. Dr. Doolabh performs a complete array of face and body plastic surgery. She is experienced with emerging technologies and procedures such as mommy makeovers, short scar facelifts, fat grafting, “gummy bear”breast implants, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and platelet rich plasma (PRP) treatments. She also offers non-invasive body contouring with CoolSculpting, skin tightening procedures, laser resurfacing, hair restoration, wellness plans and spa services. Dr. Doolabh is an Expert Botox and Filler Injector, a designation given to fewer than 3% of injectors.

After graduating from the world renowned Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Doolabh completed General Surgery and Plastic Surgery residencies from the prestigious Barnes Hospital and a research fellowship from the Washington University School of Medicine. She completed an additional, elective subspecialty fellowship in Reconstructive Surgery and Microsurgery. Dr. Doolabh has served as the President of The Greater Jacksonville Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Doolabh has been honored by grants and awards from the National Institutes of Health, Plastic Surgery Education Foundation and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Her commitment to furthering the wellness of her patients is authenticated by a Fellowship from The American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Come visit Dr. Doolabh and her staff at Contemporary Plastic Surgery and feel healthy, vital and beautiful.

Board Certifications: American Board of Plastic Surgery; American Academy of Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine

7035 Southpoint Pkwy. S., Jacksonville, FL 32216 • 904.854.4800

ChangeIsBeautiful.com