This Home is where Coastal Meets the French Quarter

Ron and Alexis Giroud (not their real names) had their eyes on a perfectly situated home, at the end of a lagoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, years before they were able to buy it. They went to parties there, drove by it longingly and, one day during the economic downturn of a few years ago, it came on the market. A short sale meant the buying process took nine months but, soon enough, it was theirs.

They loved the 1970s ranch and felt very lucky that the newly updated kitchen was congruent with their own taste and Ron’s love of cooking. The unfortunate part? “The garage enjoyed the best view,” Ron recalls, “and you could only really see the water from a sunroom off the kitchen.” It was a room not often used. The family had three young children so a peaceful cocktail at sunset was years away.

Ron excels in organization—a must for a physician who sees between 80 and 100 patients on a typical work day—and felt the home would benefit from a better layout. While the couple considered renovation, it became clear that it would cost roughly the same price, and certainly be easier, if they tore down the house and built something that fit, from the ground up. As builder Brad Walters asked, “Do you want to be the guy who tears it down, or the guy who pays $750,000 to renovate something the next guy tears down?”

After a year of careful consideration and looking at other houses on the market, they decided the lot and location was what they loved most. If a house could be repositioned on the property, something extraordinary would result.

Ron was raised in New Orleans. It is Alexis’ adopted city. So, the owners wanted to incorporat a NOLA vernacular ensuring the project was fun and different. Interior designer Coleen Norris was an integral member of the team from the beginning.

Of Coleen, Alexis says, “she understood that I wanted the house to be beautiful. But I have three teenage boys, two dogs and a husband. I wanted nothing so ‘elegant’ that if it were to get stained or ruined I would get seriously bent out of shape.”

Plus, they live at the beach, so the house had to combine NOLA details with a structure that would weather beach winds, sand, bugs and salt.

The team narrowed down the “Must Have” list to include brick, a central courtyard, gas lamps and nods to the French Quarter, where Ron’s father maintains a home.

The house sits on a corner lot, with architectural pods built around a connecting courtyard anchored by an aged sugar bowl fountain. With the bedrooms on one side and the living area on the other, this is a house with corridors and transitional spaces that you don’t often see in today’s open concept designs. The most dramatic is the central foyer which is symmetrically furnished with a pair of French daybeds in linen, with hemp strapping on the sides, and French Rococo inspired consoles made of salvaged elm. An urn of unpicked cotton adds a soft texture and a pale blue and terra cotta colored vintage map of Bordeaux “suggests a French influence without going full-on clown pants,” jokes Coleen.

•••

The kitchen, dining and living room are combined into one great room with dramatic lagoon views over a neat, rectilinear pool and spa. Distressed timbers accentuate a soaring ceiling; an upper row of windows ensures cheerful daylight at all times of the day. The kitchen’s back splash is an unusual daisy mosaic, with the petal emblem repeated on the front of the glass cabinets above the huge stove and eight-burner cooktop. Ron’s way of de-stressing from a 100-patient day is to cook an evening meal, while he shares a glass of wine with Alexis and chats to the boys, who all congregate around the large, white Calacutta Caldia marble island.

As utilitarian and well-organized as the kitchen may be, the most fun utility room is the laundry-cum-wrapping room. In warm, sandy tones, this space has double washers and dryers and a built-in wrapping set-up with paper rolls, ribbons and lots of flat surface to spread out on. “I never used to wrap gifts before, it was always such a pain to find everything in the back of a closet and pull it all out,” laughs Alexis. “Now, Coleen has me loaded up with stamps and this beautiful station. I wrap anything that’s not moving! I love it. I’m developing quite a compulsion for Hobby Lobby; it’s crazy.”

•••

The master bedroom shares the soft taupe hues of the wrapping paper and ribbon, with the addition of a serene, sea salt blue in both the wall color and fabrics. The dreamy space faces the fountain in the courtyard, it’s gentle trickle a natural sleep aid. The bathroom was designed from the floor tile up. An iridescent penny tile led Alexis and Coleen to choose Thassos white marble, and a soaking tub nook with groin-vaulted ceiling and smooth, waxed Venetian plaster. Another swooping chandelier lights the romantic hideaway.

•••

There’s another hideaway upstairs, a secret bunkbed behind a curtain on the way to the boys’ den. Each of the three boys’ bedrooms combine masculine colors with coastal rustic elements evoking sea and sky. “Rustical,” suggests Coleen, blending rustic and whimsical, an effect she and Alexis have achieved in three intricately detailed, different spaces in blues, silvers and white.

Between considering a reno and building a luxurious NOLA-inspired beach house, the team spent over two years together. Coleen says that in her 17-year design career she has never worked on a project so filled with mutual respect. “Ron and Alexis never argued, they may have sometimes deferred one to the other, but never showed anything other than deep love and respect for each other, and for the professionals on the team. It was an amazing experience.” An experience not frivolously entered into, but a meticulously planned and organized venture that embraces the best of life well-lived in Ponte Vedra Beach.