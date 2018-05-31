Plastic, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Timothy E. Fee, MD, FACS

At Coastal Cosmetic Center, we believe that every person is unique, and so is every procedure. When it comes to plastic surgery, it is so important that you have realistic expectations and that your decision is based on fact, not hopes or misconceptions. We make it our mission to educate our patients on their procedures and outcomes, to personalize and tailor each patient’s treatment plan, and to exceed our patient’s expectations on every level.

For over 20 years, thousands have trusted Dr. Timothy Fee’s experience to help them look and feel their very best. He has attained the highest credentials in his field and welcomes the opportunity to share his knowledge, experience and assurance that you are in the best hands possible for your plastic surgery needs. In addition to plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Coastal Cosmetic Center also offers non-invasive procedures and a full service menu of skin care procedures to help your skin look it’s very best.

All surgeries are performed in our on-site, nationally accredited ambulatory surgery center, which meets the highest standards of safety required by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. Patients enjoy peace of mind knowing that their procedure will be done in a state-of-the-art, on-site surgery center, allowing us to be with them every step of the way.

Board Certifications: American Board of Plastic Surgery & American Board of General Surgery

SOUTHSIDE: 4147 Southpoint Dr. E., Jacksonville, FL 32216

FLEMING ISLAND: 1675 Eagle Harbor Pkwy., Suite A, Fleming Island, FL 32003

904.332.6774 • CoastalCosmetic.com