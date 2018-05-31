Minh Nguyen, DMD

Glenn W. Forhan, DMD, MAGD

With thousands of iv and oral sedations, surgery center general anesthesia cases, as well as a combined clinical experience of more than 48 years, the doctors and staff of Argyle Dental Professionals are uniquely qualified to provide dental services to patients who are fearful, have medical issues, special needs, difficult gag reflexes, age related issues (dementia) and even mobility issues via our in-house wheelchair lift. Both Doctors Minh Nguyen and Glenn Forhan are graduates of the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Nguyen graduated in 2002 and then completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry with the University of Florida in 2003 before joining the practice 2005. Dr. Forhan graduated MUSC in 1986, completed a General Dental Residency at University Hospital in Jacksonville and opened Argyle Dental Professionals in 1987. Dr. Forhan also maintains a Mastership with the Academy of General Dentistry. Both doctors offer a wide array of clinical procedures including restorative and cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery (extractions and grafting), implant dentistry (both surgical placement and restoration, all-on 4), removable prosthetics, bridges, crowns and veneers. All of our care and treatments emphasize comfort, cosmetics, longevity, cost containment and most of all—the patient’s desired level of care.

