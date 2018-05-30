Hazem Samy, MD, FRCS

Dr. Hazem Samy, MD, FRCS, is an Ophthalmologist with unique qualifications in neuro-ophthalmology & glaucoma. He has substantial experience treating diseases of the central nervous system that affect the visual pathways. Multiple sclerosis, brain tumors, strokes and double vision are some examples of medical conditions that may affect the vision. His significant medical and surgical experience also includes strabismus surgery for double vision, glaucoma and cataract surgery.

Dr. Samy has been practicing in academic positions at different universities for the last 15 years. He served as the Director of Neuro-Ophthalmology Service at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center until 2009. He then moved to Florida where he joined the University of Florida Gainesville as the Director of Neuro-Ophthalmology Services, as well as covering the Glaucoma and Comprehensive services.

He is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and by the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh UK. He completed his Neuro-Ophthalmology Fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago and Glaucoma Fellowship at University of Florida. Dr. Samy completed his ophthalmology residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He obtained further training at Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Edinburgh UK before moving to Chicago where he completed his Neuro-ophthalmology training. Dr. Samy also practiced General Neurology at University of British Columbia in Vancouver Canada.

Dr. Samy is a member of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society, American Glaucoma Society and American Academy of Ophthalmology. He established Quality Eye Care in 2015 to serve patients with eye diseases, specifically focusing on glaucoma, optic neuropathies and ocular motility disorders.

Board Certifications: American Board of Ophthalmology; Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh UK

