How you look depends on whom you choose. David C. Pearson, MD, specializes exclusively in plastic surgery of the face with an emphasis on cosmetic, revision and reconstructive rhinoplasty. He is exceptionally qualified to address the appearance of the nose without compromising nasal function. In addition, he has developed custom software to aid in planning these complex operations. Dr. Pearson received his residency training at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and was then accepted into a facial plastic surgery fellowship in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. After his fellowship, he was invited to join the staff of Mayo Clinic Jacksonville where he built his reputation as a surgeon and member of its teaching faculty.

In the fall of 2004, Dr. Pearson opened his private practice, Pearson Facial Plastic Surgery.® He strongly emphasizes that specialization in the face is essential to delivering predictable, custom-tailored results. Dr. Pearson adds, “Revisionsurgery is more common than people think. Get it done right the first time. Choose a surgeon with the right training, experience and specialization. Let us do your last rhinoplasty—even if it’s your first.”

Board Certifications: American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery; American Board of Otolaryngology/Head & Neck Surgery

1835-19 East West Parkway, Fleming Island, FL 32003 • 904.215.7377

PearsonFaces.com