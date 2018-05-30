Lazzara Orthodontics

Dr. John Lazzara’s Jacksonville Beach practice is committed to providing each patient with state-of-the-art orthodontic treatment in a friendly and comfortable environment. Dr. Lazzara and his team take great pride in creating the perfect smile for each patient, and work diligently to ensure that children and adults alike enjoy their time in the office. His enthusiastic staff and their cutting-edge technology demonstrate the practice’s pledge to superior customer service and constant improvement.

Dr. Lazzara is skilled in treating children, teens, and adults, and offers an unparalleled combination of cosmetic dentistry experience and aesthetic appliance options. He is an Invisalign Platinum Provider, and has been Jacksonville’s top single doctor Invisalign practice every year since 2010. He was also voted Bold City’s Best Orthodontist for 2017!

As an orthodontic specialist, Dr. Lazzara is exclusively focused on orthodontic treatment and facial aesthetics, and he attends extensive continuing education courses each year to stay on top of the newest advances in the field. His commitment to continuous improvement is illustrated throughout his practice with subtle and savvy touches like coffee and iPad bars, as well as innovative technology like iTero scanners and 3D printers, which replace traditional impressions or “molds.”

The office can be found near the intersections of 3rd Street and J. Turner Butler Boulevard in beautiful Jacksonville Beach, and a new Nocatee location will be opening soon. Visit beachesbraces.com to learn more about Dr. Lazzara and his team, and take a look at his outstanding Google reviews—his patients’ testimonials speak for themselves.

436 Jacksonville Dr., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 • 904.270.8750

BeachesBraces.com