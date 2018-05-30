Anthony R. Corral, DMD

Larroc Dental at the Town Center has a very unique trait—one that is unheard of in Florida. They are able to treat all patients in one location, without being referred out! They have general dentists, pediatric dentists, orthodontists, periodontists, endodontists and oral surgeons all under one roof. The dentists work together to offer state-of-the-art dental care for the whole family. They like to call Larroc Dental a place of convenience. One of no stress, no pain, low fees, low fear, and one with high trust and value!

Dr. Anthony R. Corral’s services include implant and reconstructive dentistry with minimal recovery due to the use of lasers. Cosmetic smile makeovers with amazing veneers and invisible braces are also offered along with single-visit crowns, veneers and onlays with the CEREC system, root canals, extractions, dentures and in-office whitening.

Dr. Corral received his bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and his DMD from Temple University. He trained with the Dick Barnes Group for Implant Dentistry, and with the Hornbrook and Dick Barnes groups for cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. Corral’s philosophy is to provide a “patient first” experience through extraordinary service and personal consultations. His practice believes in on-time appointments because they respect your time and offer affordable fees with payment plans. He is also committed to staying abreast of the latest techniques and technology as these are constantly improving. Dr. Corral uses digital X-rays for minimal radiation exposure and three different types of lasers that result in painless dentistry and faster healing. Dr. Corral and his team can provide services that were not previously possible, thus restoring patients’ smiles and confidence.

You can find Dr. Corral at one of his three privately owned practices; Larroc Dental, Mandarin Smiles or St. Johns Family Dentistry.

Larroc Dental: 7768 Ozark Dr., #200, Jacksonville, FL 32256 • 904.442.6000

Mandarin Smiles: 9776 San Jose Blvd., #7, Jacksonville, FL 32257 • 904.201.3565

St. Johns Family Dentistry: 2225 A1A South, A3, St. Augustine, FL 32080 • 904.471.7300